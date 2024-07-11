Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi Slams Neglect Of Guwahati Airport, Demands Accountability

Assam, July 11: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has raised concerns on social media about the neglect of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport, despite being recently constructed and expanded using taxpayer funds.

In a post on X, Gogoi stated, ” The construction and expansion of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi airport was funded by tax-payers money. I opposed the decision of the BJP to sell it to a private businessman.”

He criticized the deterioration of airport facilities, causing travellers’ hardship, and demanded accountability from authorities.

Gogoi urged immediate action to address the issues and ensure proper maintenance of public assets like airports, essential for all stakeholders.

