BSF’s Eastern Command ADG Visits Tripura to Review Border Security: Meets CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 12, 2024: Ravi Gandhi, Additional Director General (ADG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) Eastern Command, commenced his two-day visit to Frontier HQ, Tripura, from July 12 to 13, 2024. The visit aims to review the current security scenario and address operational aspects of border management, particularly focusing on measures to prevent illegal migration from Bangladesh.

Upon his arrival, ADG Gandhi was welcomed with a guard of honor by IG BSF Tripura, Patel Piyush Purusottam Das, IPS, and other senior officers. In a comprehensive briefing, IG Das detailed the general security situation along the Indo-Bangladesh border, highlighting the challenges faced by troops on the ground and the strategies employed to tackle the issue of illegal migrants.

ADG Gandhi emphasized the importance of stringent border management, stating, “Our priority is to ensure the sanctity of our borders and prevent any illegal crossings. The use of advanced technology in border surveillance is a critical component of our strategy.”

The ADG also had high-level meetings with Tripura’s Chief Minister Dr. Prof Manik Saha, Chief Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sinha, IAS, and DGP Amitabh Ranjan, IPS. During these discussions, he provided an update on the BSF’s ongoing efforts and technological advancements in border control. “Collaboration with state authorities is essential for maintaining robust border security,” ADG Gandhi noted.

Further interactions were held with officers to discuss ground-level issues and solutions. ADG Gandhi, along with IG Das, will also visit various border areas to assess the situation firsthand and engage with field commanders. This visit underscores the BSF’s commitment to bolstering security measures and ensuring effective border management in Tripura.