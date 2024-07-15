Inland Waterways Conference Held In Dimapur, Union Minister Stresses Potential For Growth

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 15: A stakeholder conference for the development of Inland Waterways was organized in Dimapur today by the Inland Waterways Authority of India under the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal graced the event as the guest of honor and highlighted the potential of waterways as the cheapest mode of transportation.

“Waterways is the cheapest mode of transportation and we must utilize our water resources fully by building infrastructures along water bodies and setting up maritime skill development centers,” Sonowal said.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also addressed the conference, urging the people of Nagaland to contribute to the vision of becoming a developed nation. “Ports, shipping, and waterways are new initiatives for the state, and we must come out of our comfort zone and participate in these new initiatives,” Rio said.

The conference aimed to bring together stakeholders to discuss the development of inland waterways in the region and explore opportunities for growth and collaboration.