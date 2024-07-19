Kuki Inpi Manipur Condemn ‘Fake Encounter’ By Assam Police

NET Web Desk

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) along with the Hmar Students Association has strongly condemned the killing of three individuals from the Hmar community by Assam Police in Cachar district, near the Manipur border.

The incident, reportedly occurring on July 16, has ignited significant outrage within the Kuki-Zo community. According to a statement from KIM Information & Publicity Secretary Janghaolun Haokip, the victims – Lallungawi Hmar (21), Joshua Hmar (35), and Lalbiekkung Hmar (33) – were allegedly extrajudicially killed in a staged encounter.

Haokip refuted Assam Police’s claims of an encounter with militants, citing social media footage that appears to show the men being apprehended alive. “Contrary to the Assam Police’s claim, video footage surfaced on social media clearly showing the Assam Police stopping the three youths while they were travelling in an auto rickshaw and taking them into custody,” Haokip stated through an official press statement.

The organization has urged relevant authorities to conduct a fair and thorough investigation into the killings.