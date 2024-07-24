Assam CM Meets Union Education Minister, Secures Key Commitments For State’s Educational Advancement

NET Web Desk

New Delhi, July 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today, securing crucial commitments to propel the state’s educational landscape.

The meeting, held in New Delhi, yielded major outcomes, including the launch of new courses at IIM-Guwahati from the next academic year. The Union Minister gave his nod to the proposal, paving the way for enhanced educational opportunities in the state.

Furthermore, the Union Government’s support for Assam under PM-USHA, a central scheme to finance state institutions, was discussed at length. The Chief Minister and the Union Minister deliberated on the scheme’s implementation and its potential impact on Assam’s educational infrastructure.

In another significant development, the Union Minister agreed to consider measures to strengthen Assam’s Teacher Training Institute. The move is expected to enhance the quality of education in the state, with a focus on teacher training and capacity building.

The meeting also saw detailed discussions on augmenting technical education in Assam. The Chief Minister and the Union Minister explored ways to enhance technical education, paving the way for increased opportunities in the field.