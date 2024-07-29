Sikkim Bids Farewell To Outgoing Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, July 29: Sikkim bid a warm farewell to outgoing Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, whose tenure was marked by respect and appreciation. Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder, Minister of PHE & Water Resources and Ecclesiastical Dept., and MLA Delay Namgyal Barfungpa extended heartfelt wishes to the departing Governor.

Acharya’s tenure was celebrated for his contributions to the state, and his farewell was a testament to the esteem in which he is held. The people of Sikkim acknowledged his dedication and service, wishing him well in his future endeavors.

The farewell ceremony marked the end of an era, as Sikkim welcomes new Governor Om Prakash Mathur, who has already begun engaging with the state’s leadership and citizens.