Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Meets Patients In New Delhi, Assures Support

Prem Singh Tamang met with patients from Sikkim undergoing medical treatment in the national capital, providing them with necessary assistance and support. The meeting, held at Old Sikkim House, saw Tamang address the concerns and needs of the patients, including Grade C and D government employees.

Tamang assured the patients of additional support from the state government if required and expressed hopes for their swift recovery.

CM Tamang took to social media to reassure Sikkimese patients receiving medical treatment across the country of his government’s support. In a post, Tamang stated, “Our government endeavors to assist Sikkimese patients undergoing medical treatment in different parts of the country.”

