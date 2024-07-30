20th Nagaland State Chess Championship 2024 Kicks Off In Kohima

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 30: The 20th Nagaland State Chess Championship 2024 commenced today at the Nagaland Olympic Association Office complex in Kohima, organized by the Nagaland Chess Association (NCA).

NCA Vice President, P Khezhie, declared the tournament open, highlighting the rich history of chess, which originated in ancient India as Chaturanga. He emphasized NCA’s legacy of producing successful players and an International Arbiter, as well as its efforts to conduct coaching classes across districts.

A total of 76 participants, including 6-year-old Reku Haikam from Peren district, are competing in the tournament, which will conclude on August 1. The event aims to promote chess in Nagaland and identify talented players.

The tournament is a significant step towards nurturing chess talent in the state, and the NCA’s efforts are expected to take the game to new heights in Nagaland.