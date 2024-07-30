Chandrasekhar H. Vijayashankar Sworn In As Governor Of Meghalaya

NET Web Desk

Shillong, July 30: In a ceremonial event held at the Raj Bhavan in Shillong, Chandrashekhar H. Vijayashankar was sworn in as the new Governor of Meghalaya today, replacing Phagu Chauhan.

The Oath of Office was administered by the Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya, Justice S. Vaidyanathan, marking the beginning of Vijayashankar’s tenure as the Governor of the state.

Vijayashankar, a seasoned politician, has had a distinguished career in public service. He was elected as a member of the Karnataka Assembly in 1994 and went on to serve as a Lok Sabha member from Mysore in 1998 and 2004. He also served as a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council from June 15, 2010, till January 2016.