Arunachal’s Lipin Ete Wins Gold At 18th All India Independence Karate Cup

Arunachal Pradesh, August 2 – Lipin Ete from Arunachal Pradesh has emerged victorious, clinching the gold medal in the Female Individual Kata category at the 18th All India Independence Karate Cup Championship.

The prestigious tournament was held at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, showcasing the best of Indian karate talent.

Lipin Ete’s impressive performance earned her the top spot on the podium, bringing pride to her state and demonstrating her exceptional skill and dedication to the sport.

 

