Nagaland: GOC Spear Corps Lt Gen HS Sahi Meets Nagaland CM

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 3: In a significant move to enhance cooperation between the Indian Army and the Nagaland government, Lieutenant General HS Sahi, GOC Spear Corps, met with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio at his office yesterday.

The meeting focused on key issues, including enhancing security, fostering peace, and promoting development in the region. The Indian Army reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Nagaland and its people.

Chief Minister Rio acknowledged the pivotal role of the Indian Army in maintaining peace and security in the state. The collaboration aims to bring about a new era of cooperation and development in Nagaland.

In a related development, Lt Gen Sahi also visited the Head Quarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) to review their operational preparedness, further solidifying the partnership between the Indian Army and Nagaland’s security forces.