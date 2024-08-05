Manipur: Two cadres Of Banned Outfit KYKL Arrested In Kakching For extortion

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 5: In a significant crackdown, the CDO Unit Kakching apprehended two cadres of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) this afternoon at approximately 3:00 pm on Monday.

The suspects, Elangbam Rajen Singh (47) of Hiyanglam Hiranmei and Ningthoujam Ibomcha Singh (53) of Tangjeng Ahallup Chingya, were arrested from Keirak Khongnang Makhong near Nature Cure.

They are accused of extorting money from both the general public and government employees across Kakching, Hiyanglam, and Sekmaijing areas. A case has been registered at Kakching Police Station, and investigations are ongoing.