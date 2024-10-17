Tripura: Tension Escalates as Residents Surround Manubazar Police Station After Death of Local Youth

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 17, 2024: The people of Tripura’s Kaladhepa besieged the Manubazar police station under South district following the death of a young local man Badal Tripura, who died under mysterious circumstances after being taken into police custody. The incident has sparked outrage, with residents demanding justice and answers from the authorities.

The unrest began last Sunday when 25-year-old Badal Tripura, a resident of Kaladhepa, was arrested by officers from Manubazar police station. According to local reports, Tripura had been accused of stealing rubber. However, after his arrest, allegations surfaced that he was brutally beaten while in custody, sustaining injuries that later proved fatal.

“Badal was taken into custody on charges that were not even proven. He was a healthy man when they arrested him, and now he’s dead,” said one local protester, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of police reprisal. “We believe he was beaten to death, and we want justice.”

After the alleged beating, Tripura was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries while still under medical care, further fueling the anger and suspicions of foul play within the community.

As word of his death spread, hundreds of furious residents gathered at the police station, accusing the officers of misconduct and holding them responsible for Tripura’s death. Chanting slogans and demanding immediate accountability, the crowd surrounded the station, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

Upon receiving reports of the growing unrest, the District Superintendent of Police, along with senior police officials, rushed to Manubazar in an attempt to defuse the volatile situation.

“We understand the pain and anger of the community, and we are committed to investigating this case thoroughly. No one is above the law, not even the police,” stated the District Superintendent of Police in a brief comment to the press. “We urge the public to remain calm while we conduct an impartial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Badal Tripura’s death.”

Despite these assurances, the atmosphere in Kaladhepa remains tense. Many protesters expressed skepticism about the promises of transparency, citing a history of mistrust between the local community and law enforcement.

“We’ve seen this before—promises of justice that lead nowhere,” said another protester. “This time, we won’t back down until we see real action. Badal’s death cannot go unpunished.”

Authorities are reportedly negotiating with community leaders in an effort to ease tensions, but the situation remains delicate. Police reinforcements have been deployed around the station as a precaution, though no reports of violence have emerged so far.

As the investigation takes place, both the local community and police officials face mounting pressure to bring clarity to the circumstances of Badal Tripura’s death, and to ensure that justice is served.