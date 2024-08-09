Meghalaya: NESFAS Marks Indigenous Peoples’ Day With Launch Of Innovative Agroecology Co-operative Society

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Aug 9: The North East Slow Food and Agrobiodiversity Society (NESFAS) launched the Mei Ramew State Agroecology Co-operative Society on the occasion of International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples. The society aims to promote livelihoods, build relationships among partner communities, and work towards the betterment of the environment.

The society consists of 19 primary cooperatives representing 19 villages and will focus on capacity building, business plans, bookkeeping, and networking. Several capacity-building programs have been initiated in collaboration with SIRD & BRDC.

The launch was accompanied by a Mei-Ramew farmers’ market, showcasing local produce and cuisine from across communities. The society was officially launched by R. Rymbai, Deputy Registrar, Cooperative Society, Government of Meghalaya.

NESFAS Chairperson Nestar Kharmawphlang emphasized the society’s objectives, including supporting the local economy, providing vocational training, and encouraging environment-friendly farming methods.

Executive Director Pius Ranee highlighted a global study demonstrating the potential of local food systems to address global issues like climate change and biodiversity loss.

The launch was attended by indigenous community members, press faculty, bureaucrats, and NESFAS executive board members. The society aims to bring sustainable change by supporting and empowering indigenous peoples.