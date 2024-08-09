Mizoram And Assam Sign Historic Agreement To End Border Dispute

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Aug 9: In a major breakthrough, the governments of Mizoram and Assam signed a landmark joint statement today, paving the way for a peaceful resolution to their decades-long border dispute. The agreement was signed by Mizoram Home Minister K. Sapdanga and Assam Minister for Border Protection & Development Atul Bora at the State Guest House in Aizawl.

The joint statement builds upon the ‘Goodwill Mission’ initiated earlier this year and reinforces the commitment of both states to maintain harmony and prevent conflicts in the future. The agreement includes a mutual pledge to promote peaceful interactions along the shared border, joint cultural and sports festivals, regular meetings between officials, and a zero-tolerance policy against arecanut smuggling.

This historic agreement marks a significant step towards resolving the border dispute and promoting peaceful coexistence between Mizoram and Assam. The next Ministerial-level meeting is scheduled to take place in Guwahati before March 31, 2025, ensuring ongoing commitment to maintaining open lines of communication.