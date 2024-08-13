Nagaland Joins Nation In Observing ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign With Range Of Activities

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 13: In the run-up to the 78th Independence Day celebrations, Nagaland is joining the country in observing the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign with a range of activities.

Deputy Chief Minister Yantungo Patton today launched a flag distribution programme at Old Riphyim Village. At Dimapur, National Secretary and Prabhari In-charge of Nagaland for BJP Anil K Antony, flagged off a bike rally today.

The rally saw participation of 170 riders. Medziphema District Administration and 7th Assam Rifle, Ghaspani conducted a walkathon today under the campaign. Meanwhile, Kohima District Sports Office organised the “Har Ghar Tiranga” rally today.

Kohima Deputy Commissioner Kumar Ramnikant has also instructed all homes, government departments, educational and other establishments to hoist the tricolour.