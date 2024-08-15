Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Raises Concern Over Declining Population Balance

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 15: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed concern over the declining population balance between Hindus and Muslims in Assam, stating that the future of the state is “not secure”.

Sarma highlighted that the Muslim population in Assam has risen to 41% in 2021, while the Hindu population has decreased to 57%.

The Chief Minister emphasized that indigenous people have become a minority in 12-13 districts, leading to a sense of insecurity.

Sarma appealed to all communities to follow family planning norms and be aware of polygamy to address the population imbalance.

The Chief Minister assured that he would stand like a “candle of hope” to protect the interests of indigenous people till his last breath.

Sarma’s speech on the 78th Independence Day highlighted the need to address demographic changes and ensure a secure future for Assam.