NASA’s Latest Astronomical Discovery “Nikhuli” Gets A Naga Name

NET Web Desk

In a groundbreaking astronomical breakthrough, NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and Hubble Space Telescope have identified a galaxy’s black hole delivery system, dubbed “Nikhuli” – a proud Naga name from the Sumi community.

Located 54 million light-years away in the Virgo galaxy cluster, NGC 4424’s elongated red object caught scientists’ attention. Astronomers believe this “Nikhuli” cluster of stars may be evidence of a large black hole’s migration into the spiral galaxy.

Nagaland Minister Abu Metha took to Twitter, expressing excitement,”NIKHULI – A Naga name 54 million light-years away. An astronomical research breakthrough by NASA; gets a proud Naga name from the Sumi community – a tribe known for their brave warriors.Many many moons from today, our future generations may make ‘contact’ or even visit Nikhuli!! Imagine celebrating Tuluni there!!”

The name “Nikhuli” originates from the Sumi language, referencing the Tulini festive period, which celebrates and wishes for a rich harvest. This nod to Naga culture highlights the connection between space exploration and cultural heritage.