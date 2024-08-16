National Law University, Tripura Hosts State-Level Workshop on WHO-FCTC Article 5.3 Policy Adoption

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 16, 2024: In a significant stride towards strengthening public health policies, the Centre for Public Health Law at the National Law University (NLU), Tripura, in collaboration with VHA Tripura and with technical support from STCC and DTCC, organized a State Level Workshop on the “Adoption and Implementation of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO-FCTC) Article 5.3 Policy Guidelines in Tripura” on Friday.

The workshop was inaugurated by Jayanti Debbarma, Chairperson of the Tripura Commission for Protection of Child Rights, who served as the chief guest. Debbarma stressed the critical need to shield public health policies from the influence of the tobacco industry. “It is our responsibility to ensure that the health of our citizens is not compromised by commercial interests,” she stated. Her remarks underscored the growing concern over the impact of tobacco on public health in the state.

Kiran Gitte, IAS, Secretary of the Health & Family Welfare Department, delivered the keynote address. He provided a comprehensive overview of the government’s ongoing efforts to address public health challenges. Gitte assured the attendees that the government of Tripura is committed to adopting the WHO-FCTC Article 5.3 Policy, which aims to protect public health policies from the vested interests of the tobacco industry. “We are determined to implement this policy at the earliest,” he affirmed.

Prof. Yogesh Pratap Singh, Vice-Chancellor of NLU Tripura, welcomed the guests and highlighted the global and national endeavors to enforce Article 5.3 of the WHO-FCTC. Singh pointed out that 22 states in India, including six from the northeastern region, have already adopted the Article 5.3 policy, urging Tripura to follow suit. “With such a high prevalence of tobacco use in the state, we cannot afford to lag behind,” Singh emphasized, calling for immediate action.

Dr. Sreelekha Ray, President of VHA Tripura, also shared her insights, stressing the importance of adopting and implementing Article 5.3 to protect the health of Tripura’s citizens. “This policy is crucial in our fight against tobacco-related health issues,” she said.

The workshop represents a pivotal moment in Tripura’s ongoing efforts to enhance public health and combat the influence of the tobacco industry. Following the inaugural session, two technical sessions were conducted focusing on the “Development and Implementation of Article 5.3 Guidelines” and the “Tobacco Industry Interface (TII) Monitoring Tool and Mechanism – Global and Local Best Practices.”

Delegates from the STCC and DTCC under NHM Tripura, various state government departments, and faculty and students from NLU Tripura participated in the workshop. The event was coordinated by Prof. Nachiketa Mittal, Registrar of NLU Tripura, who delivered the vote of thanks, marking the conclusion of a successful and impactful day.