Meghalaya: Garo-Language Film “Rapture” Bags Best Cinematography Award At Malaysian International Film Festival

NET Web Desk

In a proud moment for Meghalaya and Northeast Indian cinema, Dominic Sangma’s Garo-language film “Rapture” has won the Best Cinematography award at the 7th Malaysian International Film Festival (MIFF).

The award was presented to cinematographer Toxo Xavier, whose outstanding work has garnered international recognition for the film.

“Rapture” tells the story of a ten-year-old boy suffering from night blindness, living in a village plagued by fear and mysterious disappearances.

The film’s gripping narrative and breathtaking visuals have captivated audiences globally, offering a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of the Garo community.

Following its international success, “Rapture” will have its homecoming release in Meghalaya at Tura, Garo Hills, on August 15.