Tripura: TIFT And IIM Kolkata Sign Landmark MoU For Industrial Development And Skill Growth

NET Web Desk

Agartala, August 16: In a landmark move, the Tripura Institution for Transformation (TIFT) and Indian Institute of Management Kolkata (IIM Kolkata) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive industrialization and skill development in the state.

Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the signing ceremony, underscoring the government’s commitment to growth and prosperity.

The IIM Kolkata delegation discussed collaborative opportunities with Chief Secretary Shri Jitendra Kumar Sinha, exploring synergies for sustainable development.

The partnership aligns with NITI Aayog’s State Support Mission, emphasizing the importance of forging alliances for sustainable development.

The partnership seeks to realize long-term goals envisioned in the “Viksit Bharat 2047” vision, paving the way for sustainable economic advancement and empowerment of the local workforce.