Sikkim: Landslide Hits Singtam, Gangtok; Roads Blocked, Houses Evacuated

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Aug 20: A devastating landslide struck Dipudara, Balutar, Singtam, early Tuesday morning, leaving a trail of destruction and disruption in its wake. The disaster occurred at approximately 7:30 am, catching residents off guard.

According to officials, the landslide has resulted in major cracks along the Singtam Dikchu road, rendering it inaccessible. A temporary diversion has been set up through Dochum along Singtam Dikchu to facilitate traffic movement.

Six houses have been affected by the landslide, with residents forced to evacuate and seek shelter at the Nhpc Guest House, Balutar, which has been designated as a relief camp. The affected individuals are being provided with necessary assistance and support.

The landslide has also caused severe damage to the GIS building of the Teesta Stage (V) project, prompting concerns about the structural integrity of the facility. A technical team from Delhi is expected to visit the site to assess the situation and recommend measures for restoration.

District Collector Tushar Nikhare, accompanied by officials from various departments and affected residents, visited the site to assess the damage and coordinate relief efforts. The Deputy Commissioner has directed the BRO to initiate immediate restoration work on the damaged road, with a focus on operationalizing it at the earliest.