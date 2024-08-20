Tripura: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After House Collapse Due to Incessant Rain

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 20, 2024: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 14-year-old boy lost his life after his house collapsed due to incessant rain. The incident has sent shockwaves through Tripura’s Champlai Lakhai market under Mungiakami police station in Khowai district.

The tragedy took place last night when continuous rainfall caused the house of Biresh Debbarma to collapse. Biresh’s parents were also in the house at the time but had stepped out for a brief moment, narrowly escaping the collapse.

Upon receiving the distress call, local residents promptly alerted the fire brigade. Firefighters arrived swiftly and managed to rescue Biresh from the debris. He was immediately transported to the hospital, where the doctor on duty sadly declared him dead.

The community is in mourning and the local authorities are investigating the incident to prevent such tragedies in the future.

“This is a devastating loss for our community. We are all deeply saddened by Biresh’s untimely death,” said a neighbour.