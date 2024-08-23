Assam Govt Reveals Over 47,900 Foreigners Detected In State Between 1971 And 2014

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 23: The Assam government has disclosed that 47,928 individuals were declared foreigners by the Foreigners Tribunal (FT) between 1971 and 2014. In a written response to a query by AGP MLA Ponakan Baruah, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that 27,309 of these individuals were Muslims, while 20,613 were Hindus, and six belonged to other religions.

The majority of foreigners (10,152) were detected in Cachar, with 8,139 being Hindus and 2,013 Muslims. The Assam Accord mandates the detection and deportation of foreigners entering the state after March 25, 1971.

According to the 2011 census, Assamese speakers comprise 48.38% of the state’s population, while Bengali speakers, including both Hindus and Muslims, make up 28.92%. The government is monitoring the situation, as the rise in non-Assamese speakers is perceived as a threat to indigenous communities.