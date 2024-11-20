Assam CM Inaugurates New MRI Machine At Guwahati Medical College And Hospital

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine at the CN Centre of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday evening. The installation of the advanced MRI machine, valued at Rs 30 crore, is part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to upgrade healthcare facilities and improve diagnostic services in Assam.

With this new addition, GMCH now has a total of four MRI machines, enhancing the hospital’s capacity to serve patients in the region. The Chief Minister emphasized that the government is committed to modernizing public healthcare infrastructure and ensuring better access to medical services for the people of Assam.

In addition to the MRI machine inauguration, CM Sarma also announced that Karimganj District would be renamed Sribhumi. This decision, made in a state cabinet meeting on November 19, honors the historical reference made by Rabindranath Tagore, who described the area as “Sribhumi” or the land of Maa Lakshmi more than a century ago.

Earlier in the day, CM Sarma returned to Assam after an election campaign in Jharkhand, where he is serving as BJP’s co-incharge for the upcoming elections. He expressed his gratitude to the people of Jharkhand and conveyed his best wishes for the state’s future ahead of its elections on November 23, 2024.