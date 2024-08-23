Manipur: CM Meets With Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Amid Ongoing Challenges

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh held a crucial meeting with General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff, at his Secretariat today. The discussions also included Lieutenant General R.C. Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Lieutenant General Abhijit S. Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding 3 Corps, and Major General Ravroop Singh, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South).

During the meeting, Chief Minister Singh expressed his gratitude for General Dwivedi’s visit, emphasizing its importance given the current situation in Manipur. “I deeply appreciate General Dwivedi’s visit to Manipur. Deliberated on critical issues concerning the current situation of our state,” he stated.

He further highlighted the strong cooperation between the state government and security forces, underlining their collective commitment to maintaining peace and stability. “We reaffirmed the cooperation between the state government and the security forces in effectively responding to the challenges we face, maintaining peace and harmony in the state,” the Chief Minister added.

This visit marks General Upendra Dwivedi’s first to Manipur since assuming the office of the 30th Chief of Army Staff on June 30, 2024, succeeding General Manoj Pande. His presence in the strife-torn state underscores the significance of the ongoing efforts to address the prevailing challenges and restore order.