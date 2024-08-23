Nagaland Legislative Assembly Speaker Calls Crucial Meeting Ahead Of Upcoming Session

NET Web Desk

Kohima, August 23: NLA Speaker Sharingain Longkumer has convened a crucial meeting with assembly members on August 24 at 11 a.m. in the committee room to align members on key issues ahead of the 5th session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

The upcoming session, scheduled to begin on August 27, will feature a comprehensive agenda, including: Obituary Reference, Question Hour, Reporting on Bills, Government Bills, Administrative Reports, Assembly Committee Report

The session will bring together all 60 members to address significant legislative and governance matters impacting Nagaland’s development, setting the stage for a productive and meaningful assembly session.