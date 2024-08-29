Assam Opposition Files Police Complaint Against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma For Alleged Communal Incitement

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 29: The Congress-led United Opposition Forum in Assam lodged a police complaint against Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma at Dispur Police Station, alleging that he is attempting to promote enmity between different religious and racial groups.

Assam Pradesh Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah stated that 18 opposition parties have filed an FIR against CM Sarma, accusing him of continuously trying to incite communal violence since June 4.

The United Opposition Forum has requested the President of India to dismiss Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Minister of Assam, citing his alleged actions as a threat to communal harmony in the state.

The complaint comes amid escalating tensions and political unrest in Assam, with the opposition accusing the ruling party of divisive politics.