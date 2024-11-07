First Integrated Check Post Along India-Bhutan Opened In Assam

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Nov 7: In a significant development aimed at enhancing bilateral ties, the first-ever Integrated Check Post (ICP) between India and Bhutan was inaugurated on Thursday in Darranga, Assam. The ceremony was attended by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Bhutan’s Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay.

The ICP, spread across 14.5 acres and located just 700 meters from the India-Bhutan border, is equipped with modern facilities such as office complexes, parking areas, a weighbridge, loading and unloading zones, a warehouse, and residential quarters for border security personnel.

The establishment of this integrated facility is set to boost trade, streamline border management, and strengthen the economic and strategic partnership between the two neighboring countries.