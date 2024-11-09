Sikkim: DDMA Gangtok Conducts High-Altitude Mock Drill At Tsomgo Ropeway

NET Web Desk

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Gangtok successfully conducted a high-altitude mock drill at Tsomgo Passenger Ropeway, situated over 13,000 feet above sea level. The exercise, supervised by Incident Commander Tshering Norgyal Theengh, simulated a real-life scenario of a stuck cabin, prompting swift evacuation by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials.

The mock drill, organized in collaboration with NDRF, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and other stakeholders, demonstrated the effectiveness of disaster preparedness measures. A debriefing session, chaired by Sonam Wongyal Lepcha, reviewed the drill, analyzed responses, and discussed improvements.

The session also featured valuable suggestions from Joint Director Tourism and Aviation Department, Kazi Sherpa, to enhance future disaster preparedness. Various officials, including NDRF, SDRF, police personnel, and local representatives, participated in the exercise and debriefing session.

