Manipur CM Extends Wishes On National Sports Day, Highlights The Importance Of Supporting Athletes

NET Web Desk

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh extended his best wishes to athletes, coaches, and sports enthusiasts across the country on National Sports Day. In his message, the Chief Minister emphasized the character-building nature of sports, which not only fosters discipline and resilience but also brings people together, promoting cohesion and a sense of community. He called for greater support and encouragement for emerging sports talent in India.

“Sport builds not only character and discipline but also cohesion, resilience, and a sense of community,” Singh stated. He urged everyone to reaffirm their commitment to supporting athletes in their pursuit of excellence.

The Chief Minister also paid tribute to the legendary Major Dhyan Chand, whose significant contributions to Indian hockey have inspired generations. “Let us pay tribute to the great legacy of Major Dhyan Chand and pay our respects to the inspirational triumphs of our athletes,” he added.

The Chief Minister called on the public to embrace the values of teamwork, respect, and harmony, highlighting the role of sports in the nation-building process. His message resonated with the broader celebration of National Sports Day, which marks the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, a day dedicated to recognising the vital role of sports and physical activities in society.