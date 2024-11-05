Over 57,000 Students Enroll for Tripura Board Exams in 2025; Practical Exams Start Mid-November

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 05, 2024: The President of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education Dr. Dhananjay Gan Chowdhury indicated that the 2025 Higher Secondary and Secondary Examinations are likely to commence in February.

Addressing a press conference held at the board’s headquarters here in Agartala city on Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Chowdhury emphasized the board’s preparations and outlined essential deadlines for students and educational institutions.

“Over 23,739 students have registered for the higher secondary examinations, with 2,152 examinees in the science stream alone. For the secondary examination, a total of 33,800 students have enrolled this year,” Dr. Chowdhury shared. His comments highlight the board’s anticipation of a high number of participants, reflecting the growing demand for academic assessments in the state.

Dr. Chowdhury also addressed the timeline for practical examinations, underscoring their critical importance for both higher secondary and vocational students. “We are ensuring that all practical exams across secondary and higher secondary levels are completed between November 15 and December 5,” he stated.

He urged school heads or their certified representatives to collect the necessary documents for these practical examinations from district offices between November 8 and December 12. “We’re committed to a smooth process, and timely documentation will be key to avoiding delays,” he emphasized.

Dr. Chowdhury further stated that all examination answer sheets and related documents must be submitted to the board within seven days of completing the practical exams. “Adhering to these timelines will help maintain the integrity and efficiency of the examination process,” he added, urging schools to cooperate closely with the board.

This early announcement allows schools and students ample time to prepare, reinforcing the board’s dedication to a well-organized and transparent examination process in Tripura.