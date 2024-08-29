Tripura Police Arrest Five in Connection with Beheading of Kali Idol: Protests Erupt at Ranirbazar Staging Road Blockade

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 29, 2024: Tripura Police arrested five individuals suspected of involvement in the violent clashes that followed the beheaded of a Kali idol in the Kaitrabari area under Ranirbazar Police Station of West district. The incident took place on August 25, led to tension and clashes between two groups, resulting in attacks on minority households, arson, and vandalism.

In response to the arrests, women’s group joined the Ranibazar road blockade on the Assam-Agartala National Highway on Thursday at 11 am. The blockade caused traffic disruptions, affecting common people who rely on the highway for their daily commute.

Local MLA and Minister Sushanta Chowdhury along with West Tripura Superintendent of Police Dr. Kiran Kumar engaged with the protesters. Chowdhury emphasized equality under the law stating, “Everyone is equal in the eyes of the law. While the police must be allowed to carry out their duties, no one will be treated irregularly.”

Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar clarified that the arrests were made based on suspicion of involvement in the idol destruction. Legal proceedings are underway, and residents’ demands for the release of the arrested individuals and immediate action against the idol vandals remain unresolved.

Chowdhury urged protesters to trust due process, assuring them that justice would prevail. As the situation calmed, the blockaders withdrew their road blockade, allowing traffic to resume on the Assam-Agartala National Highway.