Women Teachers In Morigaon Harassed By ‘Miya’ Muslims: BJP MLA Rama Kanta Dewri In Assam Assembly

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 29: The Assam Assembly witnessed a ruckus on Thursday after BJP MLA Rama Kanta Dewri alleged that women school teachers in Morigaon district face harassment by “Bangladeshi Miya Muslims”. The comment sparked a heated exchange between ruling and opposition MLAs, leading to a 10-minute adjournment.

During Question Hour, Dewri claimed that lady teachers in Morigaon face threats from “Bangladeshi Miya Muslims”. Opposition MLAs vehemently objected to the remark, accusing Dewri of introducing a controversial issue.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary repeatedly asked Dewri to stick to the question, but the BJP MLA continued to allege that teachers were forced to eat beef in “sensitive” areas. The House was adjourned for 10 minutes amid the chaos.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia urged MLAs to rely on facts, while Education Minister Ranoj Pegu assured that the government would ensure teachers’ safety and security. Pegu also stated that teacher transfers are done through an online process without human interface.

When the session resumed, Dewri again alleged that teachers were forced to eat beef and sought government protection. The incident highlights the sensitive nature of communal issues in the state.