Protest At Jantar Mantar Against “aerial Bombing Of Civilians” In Manipur

NET Web Desk

The Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) organised a protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, raising concerns over the alleged “aerial bombing of civilians” in the violence-ravaged state of Manipur. The protest aimed to draw attention to the escalating violence and the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, which has been grappling with ethnic strife for months.

In a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the DMCC urged the central government to take immediate and concrete steps to address the growing crisis. The memorandum called for intervention to stop the alleged bombings and demanded a resolution to the ongoing violence, which has severely impacted civilians.

The protesters carried banners and placards, expressing their frustration with the central government’s handling of the situation. They accused the authorities of failing to protect the civilian population and urged for greater security and peace measures.

Congress MP and professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, addressed the gathering and strongly criticized the central government. He expressed disappointment over the lack of meaningful intervention and called for more accountability from the authorities in handling the crisis.

Dr. Akoijam emphasized that the violence in Manipur is not just a local issue but a national concern, and he urged the central government to prioritize restoring peace and stability in the state. He stated that the government’s approach so far has been inadequate and that stronger action is needed to protect the lives of civilians and prevent further escalation.

The protest at Jantar Mantar is part of a growing wave of demonstrations by various civil society groups calling for peace in Manipur, which has been witnessing ethnic clashes between different communities for several months. The situation has resulted in the loss of over 220 lives, with 60,000 people displaced and living in relief camps. Thousands of homes have been set on fire, causing a complete disruption of normal life in many parts of the state.