Assam Government Revamps School Infrastructure, Aims To Create “Knowledge Hubs”

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 30: In a major boost to education, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a series of significant improvements in government school infrastructure, transforming them into “knowledge hubs” for the state’s children.

According to a recent status report, electrification in government schools has surged from 90.11% in 2021-22 to an impressive 99.86% in 2022-23. Similarly, drinking water facilities have increased from 96.86% to 98.21% during the same period. The construction of separate toilets for boys and girls has also seen substantial completion rates, reaching 98.55% and 99.26%, respectively.

The government has also made strides in building boundary walls and installing ramps for disabled access, ensuring that schools are not only secure but also inclusive. With over 44,188 schools benefiting from these upgrades, the Assam government is taking a significant step toward reshaping the state’s educational landscape.

“Our mission is to equip schools with all basic facilities to make learning convenient and conducive for our children,” CM Sarma stated, emphasizing the government’s ongoing commitment to educational development.