Assam Man Chops Off Wife’s Hands Over Infidelity Suspicion

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 30: In a shocking and gruesome incident, a husband allegedly chopped off both hands of his wife from the wrist in Jamlapur village under Dholai constituency in Cachar district. The accused is currently on the run, and a manhunt has been launched by Dholai Police.

The incident occurred on Friday night, leaving the victim in a critical condition due to severe blood loss. Neighbors rushed her to Silchar Medical College and Hospital, from where she was referred to Guwahati for further treatment. She is currently admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

The couple has three children, aged five, two, and six months. Although no official complaint has been filed, police have taken cognizance of the crime and initiated a search for the accused.