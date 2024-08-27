Assam: Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Two Lives in Chiri River

NET Web Desk

Cachar, August 27: A devastating incident occurred in the Chiri River at Kamranga in Lakhipur, Cachar district, resulting in the tragic deaths of a husband-wife duo, Jaggu Kal and Anjana Kal, both laborers.

The couple drowned while bathing in the river on Saturday. Anjana Kal suddenly submerged underwater, and her husband Jaggu Kal attempted to rescue her but unfortunately lost his life in the process.

A joint search operation by police and SDRF forces was launched, but initial attempts to locate the bodies were unsuccessful. On Monday evening, locals discovered the bodies near Lakhipur Kangali Basti, several kilometers from the original location.

The police were promptly notified, and the bodies were transported to Silchar Medical College for post-mortem examination.

The incident is under investigation, and further details are awaited. The tragic incident has left the community in shock, and condolences are pouring in for the bereaved family.