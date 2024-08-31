Bangladesh Awami Leader’s Body Handed Over To Family Associate In Meghalaya

NET Web Desk

The body of Ishaque Ali Khan Panna, a prominent leader of the Bangladesh Awami League, was handed over to a family associate at the Khliehriat Civil Hospital in East Jaintia Hills district, Meghalaya, on Saturday morning.

The body will be taken to Panna’s hometown in Pirojpur district, Bangladesh, via the Dawki Land Port in West Jaintia Hills, under tight security cover.

Panna, a former General Secretary of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), was a close associate of former PM Sheikh Hasina.

The Ministry of External Affairs, India, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh, have been working closely since the body was found in Meghalaya on August 26.

The state government has been actively coordinating with the Bangladesh High Commission, following instructions from the Ministry of External Affairs and Home Affairs.

The post-mortem report revealed that Panna was killed by throttling. Security agencies are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death and the disposal of his body in India.

Panna’s body was discovered in a betel nut plantation in Dona Bhoi village, East Jaintia Hills, approximately 1.5 kilometers from the Indo-Bangladesh border.