Sikkim: Trout Farmers Trained On Best Practices To Boost Aquaculture Sector At Lingtam

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Aug 31: In a bid to boost the aquaculture sector in Sikkim, a two-day training program organized by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and Central Agricultural University (CAU) has empowered trout farmers in Sikkim with expert knowledge to enhance their farming systems.

The program, held at Lingtam, Subaney Dara, focused on feeding management, tank hygiene, and disease control strategies to improve the livelihoods of farmers and promote fish culture in the state.

Senior Scientist Dr. Prakash Sharma emphasized the importance of proper fish feed management, entrepreneurial expansion, and market strategy development to generate revenue.

Dr. A Anuradha Devi, Principal Investigator, highlighted the potential of the fish farming industry and introduced the Agro Advisory Services (m4agri) application, a toll-free service for farmers.

Yogesh Dangal, Block Officer, Fisheries Department, explained various government schemes and provided details on setting up fish kiosks, eligibility criteria, subsidies, and facilities available to beneficiaries.

The program concluded with an interactive session, where participants shared their concerns and clarified issues with officials from the Fisheries Department and progressive farmers.