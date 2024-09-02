Tripura: Five Bangladeshi Nationals Detained by BSF for Illegal Entry at Dharmanagar

NET Web Desk

Agartala, September 02, 2024: The Border Security Force (BSF) detained five Bangladeshi nationals who had illegally entered India in search of work. The incident took place on Sunday night when the individuals were arrested in Dharmanagar under North district after traveling by train from Jirania in West district.

According to sources, the five individuals had crossed into India through the Madhavpur border from Dhaka, Bangladesh on Saturday. They then made their way to Jirania railway station with the intention of finding work abroad. However, their journey was cut short when they were detained by BSF personnel in Dharmanagar.

The detainees were identified as Sohail Mia (26), Farzana Begum (23), Payara Begum (28), Sarana Gazi (32), and Sumi Sheikh (17), hail from Dhaka and Khulna districts in Bangladesh. They revealed that they had paid a tout named Ibrahim in Bangladesh, who coordinated with another tout in India, to facilitate their illegal entry in exchange for Rs 1,37,500.

Contradictory reports have emerged regarding the location of their arrest. While the detainees claim they were caught in Dharmanagar, BSF soldiers assert that the apprehension took place in the border area of Baitangbari. This discrepancy has raised suspicions among the police, who are currently investigating the matter.

The detainees admitted that they were unfamiliar with the geography of Tripura and had been wandering aimlessly in Dharmanagar and Jirania, which led to their capture by the border force. They expressed that, had they not been caught, they would have continued their journey to destinations outside Tripura.

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of illegal immigration in Tripura, where both Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas use the state as a corridor to enter various parts of India. The authorities are intensifying their efforts to curb such activities and ensure the security of the region.

Meanwhile, it is worthy to mention here that three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by West Agartala Police Station staff led by OC Paritosh Das at RMS Chowmuhani area in Agartala city on Sunday evening.