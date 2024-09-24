Over 500 Extremists from NLFT and ATTF Surrender in Tripura Following Peace Agreement

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 24, 2024: In a significant move towards peace, over 500 militants from the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) surrendered to the Tripura government on Tuesday, just weeks after signing a peace agreement with the Centre and the state government in New Delhi.

The surrender ceremony took place at the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) 7th Battalion headquarters in Jampuijala under Sepahijala district saw the militants lay down their arms before Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha.

A large cache of sophisticated weapons was deposited during the event, though officials indicated that the full details of the arms surrendered would be disclosed at a later date. According to Tripura’s Home Department, this surrender of 584 extremists marks one of the largest mass surrenders in the northeastern region in recent times.

The event was momentarily interrupted by heavy rain but concluded successfully. NLFT President Biswa Mohan Debbarma, speaking after the ceremony, announced that a formal “flag down” event would be held soon at Baijolbari in Khowai district, symbolizing the group’s complete dissolution. The surrender comes in the wake of a peace accord signed on September 4 in New Delhi.

The agreement brokered by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, and senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, is expected to bring an end to nearly five decades of insurgency in Tripura. Under the terms of the agreement, the militants have committed to abandoning violence and disbanding their armed groups.

The central government has approved a special Rs 250 crore rehabilitation package as part of the deal. Each surrendered militant will receive Rs 4 lakh, which can be withdrawn after a three-year reintegration period. In addition, they will receive Rs 6,000 per month during this time and will be given priority in various employment initiatives, including agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, and rural development.

Officials are optimistic that this development will finally bring lasting peace to the region, ending years of insurgency and violence.