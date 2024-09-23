Arunachal’s Naina Subba Crowned Sikkim Miss Limbu Season 3

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Sept 23: Naina Subba from Arunachal Pradesh was crowned Sikkim Miss Limbu Season 3 at a glittering traditional cultural and talent show held at the Manan Kendra in Gangtok on Sunday.

The grand finale, attended by Sikkim’s Cabinet Minister Bhim Hang Limboo, Member of Parliament (MP) from Sikkim Lokasabha Dr. Indra Hang Subba, and MLA Sudesh Kumar Subba, saw participants from Sikkim, West Bengal, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh showcase their talent and cultural heritage.

Rahul Limboo from Dikchu, East Sikkim, was crowned Mr. Limboo Season 1, while Samnima Limbu and Avril Limbu from West Sikkim were respectively crowned 1st and 2nd Runners Up.

Naina Subba credited her success to her roots and family, particularly her grandmother, and expressed gratitude to the Limboo Mahasabha, Assam, and Sikkim Miss Limbu Organisation for providing her with a platform to learn and grow.

Sikkim Miss Limbu Organisation CEO Binita Mabo Limbu congratulated Naina Subba, saying she truly deserved the crown and wished her success in her future endeavors.

The event aimed to promote and preserve the rich Limbu Yakthung culture and traditions, and organizers encouraged participants to connect with their community and roots.