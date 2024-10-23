Manipur CM Announces Approval Of Multiple Development Projects

NET Web Desk

Manipur Chief Minister N.Biren Singh on Wednesday announced the approval of several key development projects, aimed at improving infrastructure and providing aid to displaced individuals in the state. During a press conference held at the CM Secretariat in Imphal. The CM detailed a range of initiatives that are set to be implemented in the coming months.

Among the most significant announcements was the approval of a football stadium project, estimated to be worth Rs 220 crore, which is likely to receive final sanction soon. Additionally, the CM announced a special relief package ahead of Ningol Chakouba and Diwali, with Rs 1000 to be given to each inmate as part of the government’s support efforts.

Addressing concerns over delayed payments, the Chief Minister assured that salaries and pensions for government employees would be released by October 31. This comes as a relief to many, as the CM emphasized the government’s commitment to meeting its financial obligations on time.

Another major project is the construction of Rs 175 crore worth of concrete roads covering 8 kilometers in district headquarters across the state, aimed at enhancing connectivity. “A new ₹1,000 crore road project is also set to begin soon, bringing much-needed infrastructure to both urban areas and hill district headquarters”, he said.

Furthermore, the central government has approved the construction of around 700 permanent houses for displaced persons have been built, and another 7000 homes to provide temporary accommodation for those in relief camps have been approved by the Centre.