Parliamentary Research And Training Institute For Democracies, Lok Sabha Secretariat Organizes Two-Day Orientation Programme For Legislators At Kohima

KOHIMA, 25th April, 2023: A two-day orientation programme for legislators, organized by Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Lok Sabha Secretariat began at Kohima today.

Inaugurating the programme, Nagaland Legislative Assembly Speaker, Sharingain Longkumer said as lawmakers, legislators need to keep themselves abreast of the changing trends and educate themselves to discharge their duties and responsibilities effectively. Emphasizing that legislators are the bridge between the public and the government, he said it is their primary responsibility to find solutions to people’s problems and work towards fulfilling their hopes and aspirations.

Longkumer said, to be an effective legislator, one should understand the Constitution of India, the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the House and the practices and conventions of the House. He said Nagaland created history by becoming the first State Assembly in the country to implement the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) programme and with the collective support of the Government officers, the state is moving towards becoming completely paperless in the early future.

To keep pace with the advancement of information technology, Nagaland Legislative Assembly launched the National e-Vidhan Application or NeVA in March 2022 during the Budget Session..