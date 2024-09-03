Tripura: Bloody Clash Between Ruling Party Factions Leaves Melaghar Municipal Council Chairperson’s Husband Injured

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 03, 2024: The administration in the Melaghar Municipal Council area has come to a standstill, mirroring the paralysis seen across the state. A violent clash between two factions of the ruling party over the Nigo trade has left the community in disarray. The conflict reached a boiling point when Atanu Pal Roy, the husband of Melaghar Municipal Council Chairperson Anamika Pal Roy was seriously injured.

Debabrata Bhattacharya, President of BJP Sepahijala (South) District has leveled serious allegations claiming that a long-standing cold war between the two factions has escalated into open violence. A case has been registered at the Melaghar police station.

Chairperson Anamika Pal Roy spoke to the media, accusing Debabrata Bhattacharya of being deeply involved in the negotiation business in Melaghar. She stated, “Debabrata Bhattacharya asked me to join his business, but I refused. Since then, he has been exerting pressure on me in various ways. No contractor from outside can work for him in Melaghar. He has sheltered mafia under his umbrella and is solely driven by money.”

According to Anamika Pal Roy, the situation took a dire turn when her husband was attacked. “On Monday night, while returning home from Kali Puja, my husband was ambushed by mafia members Sentu Burman, Kalipada Burman, Laxman Bhowmik, Uttam Pal, Ganesh Das, Sanjay Pal, Biplab Debnath and their accomplices, all under the protection of Debabrata Bhattacharya. They beat him on the head with iron rods. Even I was molested,” she recounted.

She further alleged that Bhattacharya has been pressuring her to resign from her position as chairperson. “Despite not resigning, we were attacked. My husband was seriously injured and had to be taken to Melaghar hospital, and later referred to GB Hospital for better treatment. He is currently undergoing treatment at GB Hospital,” she added.

Anamika Pal Roy has demanded strict punishment for the accused and has informed state Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, state BJP President Rajib Bhattacharya, and MLA Kishor Barman about the incident. In response to the attack, residents of Melaghar Municipal Council gathered and blocked the Melaghar-Sonamura road in front of the Melaghar police station, demanding immediate arrests.

The area is in a state of unrest, with BJP workers calling for swift action. Despite a written complaint filed by Anamika Pal Roy, the police have remained silent. The community is now watching closely to see if the authorities will take decisive legal action.

It is worth noting that during this period of governance, the influence of land brokers and Nigo mafia associated with Mandal leaders and various clubs has increased in many areas, leaving those outside politics unprotected.