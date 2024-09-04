Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur Felicitated In Jaipur

NET Web Desk

A ‘Citizen Abhinandan’ ceremony was organized at Birla Auditorium to felicitate Governor of Sikkim Om Prakash Mathur on his first visit to Rajasthan after assuming office.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, State President Madan Singh Rathore, Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

Governor Mathur expressed his joy and gratitude, stating that he considers himself a servant of the public and will always serve them. He mentioned that the doors of Rajbhavan in Sikkim are always open to the public.

Governor Mathur shared his experiences of visiting Nathula and Vibrant Village, emphasizing the importance of border protection and women empowerment in Sikkim. He also expressed concern over Sikkim’s connectivity and promised to promote local products.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma praised Governor Mathur’s leadership, saying he is an ideal for all. Madan Rathore and Vasundhara Raje also spoke about Governor Mathur’s fearless, courageous, and diligent personality, and his inspiring leadership.

The program concluded with a large gathering of people, showcasing the popularity and respect for Governor Mathur.