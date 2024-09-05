Manipur: Hill Areas Committee Chairman Inaugurates Common Facility Centre And District Handlooms Office In Noney

NET Web Desk

Hill Areas Committee Chairman and Nungba MLA, Dinganglung Gangmei, today inaugurated the Common Facility Centre and District Handlooms and Textiles Office at the Noney District Headquarters.

The inaugural event saw the unveiling of the plaque by Gangmei in the presence of Noney Deputy Commissioner Dr. Sharath Chandra Arroju, Director of Handlooms and Textiles, Manipur, K. Lamlee Kamei, land donor Stody Dangmei, local weavers, and other dignitaries.

Speaking as the chief guest, Gangmei urged agencies involved in developmental projects within the district to ensure that their work is carried out in accessible locations to benefit all sections of the population. He emphasized the importance of timely project completion with high-quality standards for the benefit of the people.

Gangmei highlighted key infrastructure projects such as hospitals, post offices, colleges, and women’s markets, calling on agencies to deliver these projects efficiently.

In his address, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Sharath Chandra Arroju encouraged the district’s weavers to make full use of the new Common Facility Centre and the opportunities offered by various schemes from the District Handlooms and Textiles Office. He also thanked land donor Stody Dangmei for his significant contribution to the initiative.