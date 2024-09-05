Sikkim Tourism Minister Meets Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir To Discuss Sports Tourism

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, September 5: Sikkim Tourism Minister Tshering T Bhutia met Indian cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the potential of making Sikkim a sporting hub.

Bhutia stated that Sikkim has the potential to become a premier destination for sports tourism and related activities, citing the state’s natural beauty and conducive environment for various sports.

During their discussion, Gambhir expressed commitment to supporting the development of sports across the country, according to a statement issued by the sports department.

Bhutia is currently in Delhi to attend a conference on industries, where he is exploring opportunities for Sikkim’s growth and development.