Nagaland: Kohima Press Club Announces Media Fellowship Recipients for 2024

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Sept 11: In a bid to promote in-depth journalism and highlight the challenges faced by the construction industry in Nagaland, the Kohima Press Club has selected three journalists for the 3rd Edition of the Media Fellowship for Journalists 2024.

Seyiekietuo Keretsu of Nagaland Post, Kanili Kiho of The Morung Express, and Vibeituonuo Kuotsu of Nagaland Post will each receive a grant of ₹50,000 to produce a series of in-depth stories on the experiences and challenges faced by the construction industry in Nagaland.

The fellowship, a collaborative effort between the Kohima Press Club and the Nagaland Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, aims to encourage journalists to delve deeper into the critical issues affecting the construction sector in the state.

The selected journalists will have to write and publish their stories between September 15 and November 15, shedding light on the various aspects of the construction industry in Nagaland.